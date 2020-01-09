Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished Soundtrack Special Edition Vinyl Set – Price, Cover, Release Date

The beloved RPG series Ys has been going on for over three decades now, with the first game launching all the way back in 1987. That very game is having its soundtrack released in a special edition set on vinyl, and now Amazon has posted an official product page revealing lots of new information.

First up we have the release date for this vinyl set, which is currently set for May 1st, 2020. Next is the price, which Amazon has listed as being $47.99. While this may seem on the steep side, this is because the album is pressed on two LPs. The following is the complete track listing:

1. Feena

2. Fountain of Love

3. The Syonin

4. Tears of Sylph

5. First Step Towards War

6. Palace

7. Holders of Power

8. Palace of Destruction

9. Beat of the Terror

10. Tower of the Shadow of Death

11. Devil’s Wind

12. The Last Moment of the Dark

13. Final Battle

14. Rest in Peace

15. The Morning Grow

16. See You Again

17. Fair Wind

18. Shining Star

19. Dreaming

20. Chase of Shadow

21. Church

22. Over Drive

23. Departure

24. Crossroad of Sadness

25. Battle Ground

26. Mysterious Moment

27. Theme of Adol

28. Dead-End Street

29. Sub-Mission

30. Open Your Heart

31. Devil’s Step

32. Tension

33. In the Memory

34. Fly with Me

35. Feena (Arrange)

36. First Step Towards Wars (Arrange)

37. Beat of the Terror (Arrange)

38. Tower of the Shadow of Death /The Last Moment of the Dark (Arrange)

39. See You Again (Arrange)

“Streaming Arrow Records is excited to present a long-overdue vinyl reissue of the soundtrack to the first entry in Nihon Falcom’s long-running Action Role-Playing game series Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished. Originally released for the NEC PC-88 in 1988 and composed by the legendary Falcom Sound Team jdk. The soundtrack to “Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished” is nothing short of a technical marvel capturing the full breadth of emotions from the wistful and reflective opening “Feena”, The oppressive and intimidating “The Last Moment of the Dark”, and the exhilarating “Final Battle”. Our release will include a slew of extra music on top of the original soundtrack including unused, arranged, and version exclusive tracks including, “Devil’s Step”, “Tension”, “In the Memory”, “Fly With Me” and more have been carefully remastered to sound better than it ever has sounded before on vinyl. The vinyl editions of “Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished soundtrack: Special Edition” will be housed in a single pocket jacket wrapped by an obi-strip. This release contains a one-sided art print of artwork from Nihon Falcom’s archives and the original soundtrack on two heavyweight 180-gram discs to deliver the full soundtrack at higher fidelity than the initial release over 30 years ago.”

Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished Soundtrack: Special Edition vinyl soundtrack will release on May 1st. You can check out the cover of the vinyl set below.