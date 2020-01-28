The Art Of The Last Of Us Part 2 Deluxe Edition Detailed

While we previously learned about the Kindle and standard hardcover editions of The Art of the Last of us: Part 2, today we are now learning about the deluxe edition. Amazon has recently updated the product page to detail this new deluxe edition, which includes everything that the standard hardcover version does and more.

As for what the bonuses are, they include an exclusive cover, a slipcase and a “gallery-quality” lithograph. The following is the official product description:

“Follow Ellie’s profound and harrowing journey of vengeance through an exhaustive collection of original art and intimate creator commentary in the full-color hardcover volume: The Art of The Last of Us Part II.

Created in collaboration between Dark Horse Books and the developers at Naughty Dog, The Art of The Last of Us Part II offers extensive insights into the making of the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning The Last of Us.

This limited edition also features an exclusive cover and slipcase, as well as a gallery-quality lithograph!”

The Art of the Last of Us Part 2 Deluxe Edition is set to launch on June 16th, 2020. This deluxe version currently has a hefty price tag attached to it, with the Amazon page listing it as being $89.99. This is in comparison to the $19.99 Kindle version and $39.99 standard hardcover version. You can check out the exclusive deluxe edition cover below.