Tekken vinyl soundtrack ps1

Tekken Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

Mike Guarino April 14, 2020 NEWS

The Tekken series has been a staple in the fighting game genre for close to three decades now, which has resulted in some of the most beloved fighting games of all time. It all started with the original game on the original PlayStation back in 1994, and now that game is having the honor of its soundtrack being pressed to vinyl.

Amazon has recently published a product page for Tekken (original soundtrack), revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up is the official product description, which is the following:

“Laced Records have partnered with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. To release TEKKEN (Original Soundtrack) Pre-orders are now open for the TEKKEN (Original Soundtrack) as a deluxe double vinyl set housed in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork provided by Samuel Donato aka DXSinfinite. The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release, the track list covers arcade and home console versions and will be pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs housed in a striking gatefold sleeve.”

Next we have the track listing, which contains 29 tracks:

 1. Opening
  2. Character Select
  3. Marine Stadium, Japan
  4. Chicago, U.S.A
  5. Sichuan, China
  6. Angkor Wat, Cambodia
  7. Fiji
  8. Acropolis, Greece
  9. Kyoto, Japan
  10. King George Island, Antarctica
  11. Venezia, Italy
  12. Windermere, U.K
  13. Monument Valley, U.S.A
  14. Staff Roll & Name Entry
  15. Opening (Ps Version)
  16. Character Select (Ps Version)
  17. Marine Stadium, Japan (Ps Version)
  18. Chicago, U.S.A.(PS Version)
  19. Sichuan, China (Ps Version)
  20. Angkor Wat, Cambodia (Ps Version)
  21. Acropolis, Greece (Ps Version)
  22. Kyoto, Japan (Ps Version)
  23. King George Island, Antarctica (Ps Version)
  24. Venezia, Italy (Ps Version)
  25. Windermere, U.K.(PS Version)
  26. Monument Valley, U.S.A.(PS Version)
  27. Ending (Ps Version)
  28. Staff Roll (Ps Version)
  29. Name Entry (Ps Version)
The whole thing is pressed on two 180 gram vinyl records, with Laced Records handling publishing duties. Seeing as its on two vinyl records, the price is on the higher end of things at $40.98. However, Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, so it’s likely to increase or decrease over time. If you pre-order it you will get a pre-order price guarantee, ensuring you get the lowest price ever offered if it does change later on.
The Tekken vinyl soundtrack is set to launch on May 29th, and you can check out the cover below.
Tekken Vinyl Soundtrack

