Tekken Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

The Tekken series has been a staple in the fighting game genre for close to three decades now, which has resulted in some of the most beloved fighting games of all time. It all started with the original game on the original PlayStation back in 1994, and now that game is having the honor of its soundtrack being pressed to vinyl.
Amazon has recently published a product page for Tekken (original soundtrack), revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up is the official product description, which is the following:
“Laced Records have partnered with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. To release TEKKEN (Original Soundtrack) Pre-orders are now open for the TEKKEN (Original Soundtrack) as a deluxe double vinyl set housed in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork provided by Samuel Donato aka DXSinfinite. The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release, the track list covers arcade and home console versions and will be pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs housed in a striking gatefold sleeve.”
Next we have the track listing, which contains 29 tracks: