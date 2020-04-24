Home » NEWS » Resident Evil 4 OST Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date
Mike Guarino April 24, 2020

The beloved Resident Evil 4 launched 15 years ago, and changed survival horror – and the Resident Evil series itself – forever. A completely revamped control scheme nixing tank controls for an over-the-shoulder approach mixed with a greater emphasis on action proved to be a risk that paid off in spades for Capcom. Now that game’s soundtrack is coming to vinyl, and we have all the details for you.

Amazon recently posted a product page for Resident Evil 4 (Original Soundtrack) on vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Laced Records and Capcom team up once again to bring fans Resident Evil? soundtracks on audiophile-quality vinyl. Pre-orders are now open for the Resident Evil? 4 soundtrack on four LPs, featuring remastered audio from the 2005 Nintendo GameCube? title, and brand new vinyl sleeve artwork by Boris Moncel. Resident Evil 4 fundamentally changed the survival horror series by injecting action gameplay moving to a more action-packed over-the-shoulder camera. The gaming world continues to celebrate it as one of the most tightly designed and inventive video games ever made ? a true classic that inspired many other games across several genres. For the music score, composers Shusaku Uchiyama and Misao Senbongi ratcheted up the tension with layers of unsettling electronic sounds and percussion loops; and also created fan favourite tracks ?Serenity? and ?Save Theme? suffused with anxious, atmospheric synths.”

There are a whopping 61 tracks featured here, which are pressed on four vinyl discs. The tracklisting is the following:

 1. End of Umbrella
  2. The Drive – First Contact
  3. Ganado I
  4. A Strange Pasture
  5. A Ruined Village
  6. Ganado II
  7. Serenity
  8. Ganado III
  9. Del Lago
  10. Noche
  11. El Gigante
  12. Echo in the Night
  13. Bitores Mendez
  14. Hard Road to the Castle
  15. Game Over
  16. Catapult
  17. Garrador
  18. Ganado IV
  19. Cold Sweat
  20. Target Practice
  21. Novistadors
  22. Central Hall
  23. Agony
  24. Evil Malaise
  25. Crazy Cultist Drivers
  26. Bad Vibes
  27. Verdugo
  28. Robo-Salazar
  29. Tower of Death
  30. Salazar
  31. Save Theme
  32. Infiltration
  33. Ganado V
  34. Regenerador
  35. U-3
  36. Path to Closure
  37. Krauser
  38. Back-Up
  39. Final Battle
  40. The Escape
  41. Horizon
  42. Sorrow (Ending Credits)
  43. Result
  44. The Mercenaries
  45. The Mercenaries-Leon
  46. The Mercenaries-Ada
  47. The Mercenaries-Krauser
  48. The Mercenaries-Hunk
  49. The Mercenaries-Wesker
  50. Assignment Ada
  51. Assignment Ada End Roll-Tarde
  52. Assignment Ada End Roll-Noche
  53. The Another Order
  54. Ganado VI
  55. Interlude
  56. Intention
  57. Shipyard
  58. End and Aim
  59. The Enemy
  60. Time Limit
  61. The Another End
Considering that this thing is being pressed on four vinyl records, it should come as no surprise that this soundtrack is not going to be cheap. Amazon currently has the price listed as $96.98, which is certainly no joke. However, their prices do tend to fluctuate, but a pre-order price guarantee ensures that you’ll get the cheapest price ever offered. You can check out the cover of the soundtrack at the bottom of this post.
In related news, rumors originating from reliable sources claim that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is currently in the works. Things are reported to be in the very early stages, with Capcom apparently planning to release the game at some point in 2022. This would come a year after the release of the rumored Resident Evil 8, which is expected to be revealed in the next few months and launch early next year.
