Controller Gears’s Animal Crossing Tech Decals – Price, Design, More Info

The Animal Crossing series features no shortages of ways to show off your love for it, with there being tons of merchandise available. Now Controller Gear has just released a couple of tech decal sets, allowing you to stick your favorite characters to your phone, laptop and more.

The Scrapbook Memories and It Takes A Village tech decal sets are available now through Amazon, and we have all of the information you need to know right here. Each of the sets are $12.99 with $4.50 shipping, as Prime shipping is not available seeing as these are directly from Controller Gear. Each set has about a dozen or so stickers for you to choose from, featuring beloved characters and logos. You can check out the sets below and at the bottom of this post.

The following is the official product description:

“Create your very own island paradise and accessorize all your favorite devices with Officially Licensed Tech Decals from Controller Gear. Made with superior 3M material, these decals are independently tested to be scratch resistant, easy to apply, and leave no residue when removed! the perfect addition to your Fallout collection! Do not settle for imitation products shipped from overseas factories that don’t independently test their products to be Child Safe or CPSIA Compliant. Rest assured that Controller Gear skins and decals meet or exceed child safe material testing standards. Buy from the BEST! Buy from Controller Gear! Includes Premium Quality Skins only, devices not included.”