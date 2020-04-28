Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Vinyl OST – Tracks, Cover, Release Date

Ori and the Will of the Wisps launched earlier this year to very positive reviews, with the charming metroidvania serving as an excellent follow-up to the first game. While it’s been available for some time now, later this year fans of the game will be able to experience the game’s lush soundtrack on vinyl.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for the Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Original Soundtrack), revealing things like the cover and release date. First up is the official product description, which is the following:

“Few tales are as emotionally resonant as the story of Ori, so it’s with great glee that we welcome Moon Studios’ much anticipated continuation, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Composer Gareth Coker evolves Ori’s aural journey with both majesty and nuance, paying great care to the vulnerability and wonder of where we last left this character. Emboldened by beautiful album art by Erin Vest, this is a strong, elegant and absolutely all-encompassing soundtrack that will act as your own personal guardian spirit.”

Next we have the tracklisting, which contains 25 tracks:

1. Main Theme

2. We Named Her Ku

3. Ku’s First Flight

4. Separated By the Storm

5. Howl

6. A Shine Upon Inkwater Marsh

7. Dashing and Bashing

8. Sanctuary in the Glades

9. The Ancient Wellspring

10. Escaping a Foul Presence

11. Reunification

12. Shriek

13. Fading of the Light

14. Wonderment of Winter

15. Escape with the Memory of the Forest

16. Shadows of Mouldwood

17. More the Spider

18. Luma Pools

19. Kwolok’s Malaise

20. The Windswept Wastes

21. Escaping the Sandworm

22. The Weeping Ridge

23. The Spirit Willow

24. Shriek and Ori (Excerpt)

25. Ori Embracing the Light

This soundtrack is going to be pressed on two vinyl LPs, though a price has not yet been revealed. However, considering that it will be on two LPs, you can probably expect the price to be somewhere around $50. The release date is currently set for September 18th, and you can check out the cover below.