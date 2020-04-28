Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Vinyl OST – Tracks, Cover, Release Date

Ori and the Will of the Wisps launched earlier this year to very positive reviews, with the charming metroidvania serving as an excellent follow-up to the first game. While it’s been available for some time now, later this year fans of the game will be able to experience the game’s lush soundtrack on vinyl.
Amazon has recently posted a product page for the Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Original Soundtrack), revealing things like the cover and release date. First up is the official product description, which is the following:
“Few tales are as emotionally resonant as the story of Ori, so it’s with great glee that we welcome Moon Studios’ much anticipated continuation, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Composer Gareth Coker evolves Ori’s aural journey with both majesty and nuance, paying great care to the vulnerability and wonder of where we last left this character. Emboldened by beautiful album art by Erin Vest, this is a strong, elegant and absolutely all-encompassing soundtrack that will act as your own personal guardian spirit.”
Next we have the tracklisting, which contains 25 tracks: