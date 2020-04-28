Home » NEWS » Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Vinyl OST – Tracks, Cover, Release Date
ori and the will of the wisps

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Vinyl OST – Tracks, Cover, Release Date

Mike Guarino April 28, 2020 NEWS

Ori and the Will of the Wisps launched earlier this year to very positive reviews, with the charming metroidvania serving as an excellent follow-up to the first game. While it’s been available for some time now, later this year fans of the game will be able to experience the game’s lush soundtrack on vinyl.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for the Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Original Soundtrack), revealing things like the cover and release date. First up is the official product description, which is the following:

“Few tales are as emotionally resonant as the story of Ori, so it’s with great glee that we welcome Moon Studios’ much anticipated continuation, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Composer Gareth Coker evolves Ori’s aural journey with both majesty and nuance, paying great care to the vulnerability and wonder of where we last left this character. Emboldened by beautiful album art by Erin Vest, this is a strong, elegant and absolutely all-encompassing soundtrack that will act as your own personal guardian spirit.”

Next we have the tracklisting, which contains 25 tracks:

 1. Main Theme
  2. We Named Her Ku
  3. Ku’s First Flight
  4. Separated By the Storm
  5. Howl
  6. A Shine Upon Inkwater Marsh
  7. Dashing and Bashing
  8. Sanctuary in the Glades
  9. The Ancient Wellspring
  10. Escaping a Foul Presence
  11. Reunification
  12. Shriek
  13. Fading of the Light
  14. Wonderment of Winter
  15. Escape with the Memory of the Forest
  16. Shadows of Mouldwood
  17. More the Spider
  18. Luma Pools
  19. Kwolok’s Malaise
  20. The Windswept Wastes
  21. Escaping the Sandworm
  22. The Weeping Ridge
  23. The Spirit Willow
  24. Shriek and Ori (Excerpt)
  25. Ori Embracing the Light
This soundtrack is going to be pressed on two vinyl LPs, though a price has not yet been revealed. However, considering that it will be on two LPs, you can probably expect the price to be somewhere around $50. The release date is currently set for September 18th, and you can check out the cover below.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps vinyl ost

Tags

About Mike Guarino

Check Also

Tom Nook beanie

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tom Nook Beanie – Design, Price, Release Date

Yesterday we talked about a Nintendo Switch carrying case that Animal Crossing fans are sure ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security