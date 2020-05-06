Tekken 2 Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

We reported last month that the original Tekken soundtrack was getting pressed to vinyl, and now we know the same is happening for the second game. The soundtrack of Tekken 2 is set to be pressed on vinyl later this month, and Amazon has recently posted a product page revealing things like the price, cover and release date.

First up we have the official track listing and product description, which are the following:

1. Tekken 2 Attract Movie: Sound Track

2. Figthter Select

3. Beak Doo San, Killing Hawk

4. Heihachi Mishima, the King of Iron Fist

5. Jack-2, Super Lethal Weapon

6. Jun Kazama, Ecological Fighter

7. Lei Wulong, Super Police

8. Marshall Law, Legendary Dragon Again

9. Michelle Chan, Wandering Female Fighter

10. Paul Phoenix, Dashing Fighter

11. King, Beast Abbe

12. Nina Williams, Silent Assassin

13. Yoshimitsu, Karakuri Space Ninja

14. Kazuya Mishima, Devil Kazuya

15. Ending: Sound Track

16. A Calm Before a Storm

17. Are You Ready?

18. Boss: Middle Class

19. Quiet Interim Report

20. Jack-2 (Industrial Drum Edition)

21. Jun Kazama (Super Ecology Mix)

22. The Place, 1997

23. Michelle Chang (4PS Re-Arrange)

24. Paul’s Miracle Ponken

25. Marshall Law (Japanese Traditional Techno Mix)

26. Ring a Bell

27. Silent Assassin (Cool Headed Mix)

28. Emotionless Passion

29. Be in the Mirror

30. Go!Go!Go!

31. Landscape Under the Ghost -Kaminano

“Laced Records has partnered with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. To release TEKKEN 2 (Original Soundtrack). Pre-orders are now open for the TEKKEN 2 (Original Soundtrack) a deluxe double vinyl set housed in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork provided by Samuel Donato aka DXSinfinite. The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release, the track list covers arcade and home console versions, pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs and housed in a striking gatefold sleeve.”

The whole 31-track soundtrack is being pressed on two 180-gram vinyl discs, and the price reflects that at the currently-listed $40.98. Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, but a pre-order price guarantee assures that you’ll get the cheapest price ever offered if the price changes following your pre-order. The soundtrack is set to launch on May 29th, and you can check out the cover below.