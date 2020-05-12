Cyberpunk 2077 Kitsch And Neokitsch Puzzles – Price, Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track to launch later this year, being developer CD Projekt RED’s ambitious follow-up to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While those interested still have to wait several months until they can get their hands on it, if you also happen to be into puzzles then we have something that might interest you.

Amazon has recently posted product pages for Dark Horse Deluxe Cyberpunk 2077 Kitsch Puzzle and Dark Horse Deluxe Cyberpunk 2077 Neokitsch Puzzle, revealing things like the price, release date and more. First up we have the product descriptions for each, which are the following:

“The kitsch style is unrestrained, filled with gold-plated cyberware and larger-than-life makeup. This challenging 1000-piece puzzle features gorgeous artwork of this flashy and bold lifestyle. Measures 20″ x 27″.”

“Neokitsch is synonymous with luxury among Night City’s wealthiest elites. This challenging 1000-piece puzzle features gorgeous artwork of this lavish lifestyle. Measures 20″ x 27″.”

As can be seen from the links above, both of these puzzles feature characters and locations from the upcoming game. The styles are very flashy, and will certainly look good once completed.

Even though the game isn’t coming out until September 17th, those interested in these puzzles only have to wait a couple more weeks until they release. The release dates are set for May 27th for each puzzle, and the prices are also the same at $34.95.