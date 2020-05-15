TurboGrafx-16 Mini – Price, New Release Date, Games

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the TurboGrafx-16 Mini’s release date was delayed until further notice, though now we have a new release date. The product’s official Amazon page was recently updated to reflect the new release date, as well as providing all of the other information you need like the price and games lineup.

The following is the official product description: “Originally released in Japan in 1987 as the TurboGrafx-16 home console captivated gamers with its revolutionary graphics and sound, and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans today.”

Nest up we have the full games lineup, which is the following:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Splatterhouse

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini is now set to launch on May 22nd, and the price is still set for $99.99. The console originally launched in 1987 in Japan before getting a release in North America in 1989, though it did not do very well in the North American market. This was blamed on the fact that it took two more years to eventually launch in the US, as well as having a poor marketing campaign.