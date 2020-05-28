Final Fantasy 7 Remake Soundtrack Special Edit Version Limited Edition Details

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake garnered rave reviews when it launched last month, with many feeling it successfully remade and expanded upon the Midgar portion of the original game. Those who love the game’s soundtrack will now be able to purchase a special edit version of it, which contains loads of content.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for the Final Fantasy 7: Remake (Special Edit Version) (Limited Edition), revealing things like the price, track listing and release date. First up we have the track listing, which is the following:

Disc 1

The Prelude – Reunion Midgar, City of Mako Bombing Mission Let the Battles Begin! – Ex-SOLDIER Mako Reactor 1 Mako Reactor 1 – Battle Edit Scorpion Sentinel Getaway Shinra’s Theme Those Chosen by the Planet The Promised Land – Cycle of Souls Chance Meeting in Sector 8 Let the Battles Begin! – Break Through A Close Call Shinra Creed Shining Beacon of Civilization Tifa’s Theme – Seventh Heaven Noises in the Night Mako Poisoning Main Theme of FFVII – Sector 7 Undercity

Disc 2

Avalanche’s Theme Scrap Boulevard Cleanup Crew Johnny’s Theme Let the Battles Begin! – A Merc’s Job On Our Way The Star of Seventh Heaven Lurking the Darkness – Suspicious Man Just Another Job Lay Down Some Rubber – Let’s Ride Midnight Spiral Speed Demon The Red Zone RUN RUN RUN Jessie’s Theme Moonlight Thievery A Tower, a Promise S7-6 Annex Diversion Ignition Flame Under Cover of Smoke Main Theme of FFVII – Nightfall in the Undercity ??? A New Operation

Disc 3

Target: Mako Reactor 5 Hurry! Dogged Pursuit Born Survivors – Sector C Born Survivors – Sector E Crab Warden Undercity Suns Tightrope Maze of Scrap Metal Critical Shot Game Over The Rendezvous Point A Trap is Sprung The Airbuster Who Are You? The Turks’ Theme The Turks: Reno Flowers Blooming in the Church Under the Rotting Pizza Anxiety Aerith’s Theme – Home Again Hollow Skies Let the Battles Begin! – The Hideout Whack-a-Box

Disc 4

Midnight Rendezvous Collapsed Expressway High Five The Oppressed – Beck’s Badasses Due Recompense Wall Market – The Town That Never Sleeps Wall Market – Chocobo Sam Wall Market – Madam M The Most Muscular An Unforgettable Night The Sweetest Honey Luxury Massage Tonight’s Corneo Cup Corneo Colosseum Colosseum Death Match Just Desserts Electric Executioners Hell House Victory Fanfare A Certain Gaudiness Let the Battles Begin! -REMAKE- Stand Up Funk with Me Sync or Swim Vibe Valentino Stand Up – Reprise Don of the Slums The Audition Smash ‘Em, Rip ‘Em

Disc 5

Abzu Rough Waters Darkness Ahead Any Last Words? Ascension Train Graveyard Haunted Come On, This Way Ghoul Alone Black wind Waiting to Be Found Eligor Fight for Survival Come Back to Us Cheap Play Those in Need Slums on Fire Get to Safety! Aerith and Marlene – A Familiar Flower Limited Options The Look on Her Face Rematch atop the Pillar

Disc 6

Return to the Planet A Broken World Daughter’s Farewell Infinity’s End Wild de Chocobo Leslie’s Theme The Day Midgar Stood Still Fires of Resistance A Solemn Sunset The Valkyrie The Shinra Building Operation: Save Aerith All Quiet at the Gates Hand over Hand Scarlet’s Theme Stewards of the Planet Corporate Archives Cultivating Madness Another Day at Shinra HQ The Turks’ Theme – Office Home Away from Home Infiltrating Shinra HQ The Drum Catastrophe Final Experiment

Disc 7

Trail of Blood J-E-N-O-V-A- Quickening ??? The Arsenal Midgar Expressway Arbiter of Fate – Advent Arbiter of Fate – Rebirth Arbiter of Fate – Singularity I’m Waiting, Cloud One-Winged Angel – Rebirth Seven Seconds till the End Hollow Credits

As can be seen from the track listing, this whole soundtrack is packed into an impressive 7 CDs, which should hint that the price of this thing will not be cheap. Amazon currently has the price listed as $111.99, though their prices do tend to fluctuate. If you pre-order and the price does go down, however, you will get the lowest price ever offered thanks to the pre-order price guarantee. It launches on June 5th.