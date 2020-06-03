Resident Evil 4 OST Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date

The beloved Resident Evil 4 launched 15 years ago, and changed survival horror – and the Resident Evil series itself – forever. A completely revamped control scheme nixing tank controls for an over-the-shoulder approach mixed with a greater emphasis on action proved to be a risk that paid off in spades for Capcom. Now that game’s soundtrack is coming to vinyl, and we have all the details for you.

Amazon recently posted a product page for Resident Evil 4 (Original Soundtrack) on vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Laced Records and Capcom team up once again to bring fans Resident Evil? soundtracks on audiophile-quality vinyl. Pre-orders are now open for the Resident Evil? 4 soundtrack on four LPs, featuring remastered audio from the 2005 Nintendo GameCube? title, and brand new vinyl sleeve artwork by Boris Moncel. Resident Evil 4 fundamentally changed the survival horror series by injecting action gameplay moving to a more action-packed over-the-shoulder camera. The gaming world continues to celebrate it as one of the most tightly designed and inventive video games ever made ? a true classic that inspired many other games across several genres. For the music score, composers Shusaku Uchiyama and Misao Senbongi ratcheted up the tension with layers of unsettling electronic sounds and percussion loops; and also created fan favourite tracks ?Serenity? and ?Save Theme? suffused with anxious, atmospheric synths.”

There are a whopping 61 tracks featured here, which are pressed on four vinyl discs. The tracklisting is the following:

1. End of Umbrella

2. The Drive – First Contact

3. Ganado I

4. A Strange Pasture

5. A Ruined Village

6. Ganado II

7. Serenity

8. Ganado III

9. Del Lago

10. Noche

11. El Gigante

12. Echo in the Night

13. Bitores Mendez

14. Hard Road to the Castle

15. Game Over

16. Catapult

17. Garrador

18. Ganado IV

19. Cold Sweat

20. Target Practice

21. Novistadors

22. Central Hall

23. Agony

24. Evil Malaise

25. Crazy Cultist Drivers

26. Bad Vibes

27. Verdugo

28. Robo-Salazar

29. Tower of Death

30. Salazar

31. Save Theme

32. Infiltration

33. Ganado V

34. Regenerador

35. U-3

36. Path to Closure

37. Krauser

38. Back-Up

39. Final Battle

40. The Escape

41. Horizon

42. Sorrow (Ending Credits)

43. Result

44. The Mercenaries

45. The Mercenaries-Leon

46. The Mercenaries-Ada

47. The Mercenaries-Krauser

48. The Mercenaries-Hunk

49. The Mercenaries-Wesker

50. Assignment Ada

51. Assignment Ada End Roll-Tarde

52. Assignment Ada End Roll-Noche

53. The Another Order

54. Ganado VI

55. Interlude

56. Intention

57. Shipyard

58. End and Aim

59. The Enemy

60. Time Limit

61. The Another End

Considering that this thing is being pressed on four vinyl records, it should come as no surprise that this soundtrack is not going to be cheap. Amazon currently has the price listed as $96.98, which is certainly no joke. However, their prices do tend to fluctuate, but a pre-order price guarantee ensures that you’ll get the cheapest price ever offered. The soundtrack releases on June 26th, and you can check out the cover at the bottom of this post.

In related news, rumors originating from reliable sources claim that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is currently in the works. Things are reported to be in the very early stages, with Capcom apparently planning to release the game at some point in 2022. This would come a year after the release of the rumored Resident Evil 8, which is expected to be revealed in the next few months and launch early next year.