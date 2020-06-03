Resident Evil 4 OST Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date

The beloved Resident Evil 4 launched 15 years ago, and changed survival horror – and the Resident Evil series itself – forever. A completely revamped control scheme nixing tank controls for an over-the-shoulder approach mixed with a greater emphasis on action proved to be a risk that paid off in spades for Capcom. Now that game’s soundtrack is coming to vinyl, and we have all the details for you.
Amazon recently posted a product page for Resident Evil 4 (Original Soundtrack) on vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:
“Laced Records and Capcom team up once again to bring fans Resident Evil? soundtracks on audiophile-quality vinyl. Pre-orders are now open for the Resident Evil? 4 soundtrack on four LPs, featuring remastered audio from the 2005 Nintendo GameCube? title, and brand new vinyl sleeve artwork by Boris Moncel. Resident Evil 4 fundamentally changed the survival horror series by injecting action gameplay moving to a more action-packed over-the-shoulder camera. The gaming world continues to celebrate it as one of the most tightly designed and inventive video games ever made ? a true classic that inspired many other games across several genres. For the music score, composers Shusaku Uchiyama and Misao Senbongi ratcheted up the tension with layers of unsettling electronic sounds and percussion loops; and also created fan favourite tracks ?Serenity? and ?Save Theme? suffused with anxious, atmospheric synths.”
There are a whopping 61 tracks featured here, which are pressed on four vinyl discs. The tracklisting is the following: