Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Document File – Price, Cover, Release Date

Resident Evil 7 marked a big change of pace for the series, as it finally nixed the action-centric tendencies of recent games and brought things back to the survival horror of the earlier games. However, it did this with a new first-person perspective, making the experience scarier than any game before it. If you’re interested in learning more about the making of that game, then we have something for you.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Document File, which is a making-of art book of the game. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“An in-depth, 152-page art book that ventures into the challenges recorded throughout the production of the critically acclaimed, fan-adored Resident Evil 7: Biohazard!

Relive the terror of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the expertly crafted first-person survival horror game that altered the paradigm of Resident Evil titles. This art book includes undisclosed concept art and CG visuals closely arranged and coupled with detailed passages of the development team’s progress on the game. Explore interviews, photo albums, a storyboard collection of in-game event scenes from opening to ending, and more in this succinctly packed chronicle of Resident Evil 7‘s development.

Dark Horse Books and Capcom present Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Document Files, a perfect companion for fans of Resident Evil, and fully translated to English for the first time!”

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Document File will launch on December 8th, with the price currently being set at $29.99. The book is currently only slated for release in hardcover, and you can check out the cover of the book below.