Amazon Studios Producing Fallout TV Series From Westworld Creators

We’ve heard speculation about a potential Fallout TV series being in the works for quite some time now, and today the official announcement happened. The Fallout TV series is in production at Amazon Studios, and it is being developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The creators of the show said the following:

“‘Fallout’ is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Bethesda’s Todd Howard will serve as Executive Producer for the series, and the following is his statement:

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring ‘Fallout’ to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

Things are in the very early stages of development at this point, so there’s no ETA on when this series will debut. Of course, we’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.