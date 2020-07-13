Mega Man 1-11: The Collection Vinyl Soundtrack: Price, Cover, Release Date

If you’re a Mega Man fan and would love to have the classic tunes featured in all of the main installments of the series on vinyl, then this post is for you. We have all of the information on the Mega Man 1-11: The Collection vinyl soundtrack, with information on the price, cover and release date.

First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Prepare to fight for everlasting peace! Laced Records, in partnership with CAPCOM, proudly presents Mega Man 1-11: The Collection: 152 tracks pressed onto six ‘Mega Man blue’ 180g vinyl LPs, packaged in deluxe spined inner sleeves, and housed in a luxury ridged board slip case. Music includes the full soundtracks to Mega Man, Mega Man 2 and Mega Man 3, as well as a large selection of fan favourites from Mega Man 4 through to Mega Man 11. For the first time, hear pulse-pounding Mega Man music on wax, with tracks drawn from across the last 32 years of games. Relive the essential Famicom/NES chiptune scores in full, as we present the entire tracklist from Manami Matsumae’s Mega Man OST, Takashi Tateishi’s seminal music for Mega Man 2 (featuring the legendary “Dr. Wily’s Castle 1″), and Yasuaki Fujita and Harumi Fujita’s fan favourite Mega Man 3 OST. Composers also include Minae Fujii (MM4), Mari Yamaguchi (MM5), Yuko Takehara (MM6, MM7), Makoto Tomozawa (MM7, MM10), Toshihiko Horiyama (MM7), Shusaku Uchiyama (MM8), Ryo Kawakami (MM9, MM10), Yu Shimoda (MM9), Ippo Yamada (MM9, MM10), Hiroki Isogai (MM9), Akari Kaida (MM10), Hiroki Isogai (MM10), and Marika Suzuki (MM11). Across 32 years and 152 games, the Mega Man (aka Rockman in Japan) series has sold over 35 million units, with The Blue Bomber having become one of the most beloved and recognizable characters in all of gaming history.”

There are a whopping 152 tracks in total, which are pressed on to six separate vinyl LPs. Of course, considering the amount of vinyl at play here, it should come as no surprise that this release is on the pricier side of things. Amazon currently has the price listed as $117.98, though their prices do fluctuate. The soundtrack is actually available now, and you can check out the cover below.