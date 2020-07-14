OutRun Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

The classic arcade game OutRun released all the way back in 1986, and now the game’s iconic soundtrack is being pressed to vinyl. Amazon recently posted a product page for the soundtrack, revealing things like the price, cover and release date.

First up we have the Outrun Original Game Soundtrack official product description, which is the following:

“Originally released in 1986, OutRun remains one of the most recognisable arcade games ever made. The music, composed by renowned SEGA Sound Team member Hiroshi “Hiro” Kawaguchi, was a triumph of imagination and creativity, showcasing a fusion of styles and influences, all ingeniously and inexplicably condensed into the confines of an eighties arcade board. The music was so integral to the game itself, that it is now difficult to imagine OutRun – or, indeed, the history of arcade music – without the enduring charm of Hiro’s soundtrack. This vinyl edition was first released in 2016 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of OutRun and has now been repressed in 2020. This release includes the entirety of Hiro’s original OutRun, sourced directly from the 1986 arcade machine, alongside three bonus tracks drawn from the 1991 Mega Drive and 2014 Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, all of which have been carefully remastered. It is packaged in a heavyweight 425gsm matt varnished sleeve, with custom die-cut window, three interchangeable covers, traditional obi strip and liner notes written by Hiro himself.”

Next is the tracklisting, which consists of 7 tracks pressed on one vinyl LP:

1. Magical Sound Shower (Arcade, 1986)

2. Passing Breeze (Arcade, 1986)

3. Splash Wave (Arcade, 1986)

4. Last Wave (Arcade, 1986)

5. Step on Beat (Mega Drive, 1991)

6. Cruising Line (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)

7. Camino a Mi Amor (Nintendo 3DS, 2014)

Amazon currently has the price listed as $37.99, and the release date is set for July 24th. You can check out the soundtrack’s cover below.