PUBG Dev Plans To Keep Game Going For Another Two Decades

Despite there being several other battle royale games that have come to steal its thunder, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is still going strong. The game just began its eighth season recently, and it was also recently revealed that the game has sold a whopping 70 million units.

Of course, the question is just how long the game will continue to exist, and it looks like it will be for a very long time if the developers have their way. PUBG Madison studio director Dave Curd recently did an interview with Eurogamer, revealing that they want to keep the game going for another 20 years. He said the following:

“This is a game I want players to join 20 years from now, we want to keep telling stories. We want to keep providing fresh experiences. I would say anything’s possible.”

He goes on to highlight some of the improvements the game has made since launching a few years back, saying that “Finding a video of PUBG from 2017… it looks like a totally different game. It would have been so easy to ride this out, only sell costumes and not put so many resources into updating stability, updating how vehicles work, updating weapons not loading – these are all things we’ve been doing to ensure that the core game is healthier and healthier. We’re treading lightly with new content… when we developed Sanhok, our first mission statement is it’s got to perform better than old Sanhok. Players will reject new interesting content if it plays worse.

The game is a lot different right now than it was when Sanhok first came out. So I would ask players that have maybe fallen out for maybe five or six months, or a year – not to just come back for Sanhok, but to see the gains we’ve made in the rest of the game as well.”