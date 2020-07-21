Tekken 3 Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

The Tekken fighting series has been one of the best of the genre since its debut in the 90s, and things don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. However, Tekken 3 was a moment when the series truly came into its own, and now the classic game’s soundtrack is set to be pressed to vinyl and we have all the details.

Amazon recently posted a product page for the Tekken 3 (Original Soundtrack) vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the product description, which is the following:

“Laced Records has partnered with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. To release the soundtrack to one of the greatest fighting games of all time, TEKKEN 3. Pre-orders are now open for the TEKKEN 3 (Original Soundtrack) deluxe quadruple vinyl set housed in a wide, spined gatefold sleeve, with original artwork provided by Samuel Donato aka DXSinfinite. 44 tracks from arcade and home console versions have been remastered for vinyl and will be pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight LPs.”

Next up is the track listing, which contains a whopping 43 tracks:

1. Attract Movie (Arcade Version)

2. Attract -Embu- (Arcade Version)

3. Character Select (Arcade Version)

4. Continue (Arcade Version)

5. Eddy Gordo (Arcade Version)

6. Tiger Jackson (Playstation Version)

7. Game Over (Arcade Version)

8. Hwoarang (Arcade Version)

9. Jin Kazama (Arcade Version)

10. For Hidden Characters (Arcade Version)

11. King (Arcade Version)

12. Gon (Playstation Version)

13. Lei Wulong (Arcade Version)

14. Ling Xiaoyu (Arcade Version)

15. Nina Williams (Arcade Version)

16. Paul Phoenix (Arcade Version)

17. Yoshimitsu (Arcade Version)

18. Heihachi Mishima (Arcade Version)

19. Ogre (Arcade Version)

20. Staff Roll (Arcade Version)

21. Opening Movie (Playstation Version)

22. Character Select (Playstation Version)

23. Gun Jack (Playstation Version)

24. Mokujin (Playstation Version)

25. Bryan Fury (Playstation Version)

26. Eddy Gordo (Playstation Version)

27. Forest Law (Playstation Version)

28. Game Over (Playstation Version)

29. Anna Williams (Playstation Version)

30. Hwoarang (Playstation Version)

31. Jin Kazama (Playstation Version)

32. King JNR (Playstation Version)

33. Lei Wulong (Playstation Version)

34. Ling Xiaoyu (Playstation Version)

35. Nina Williams (Playstation Version)

36. Kuma / Panda (Playstation Version)

37. Julia Chang (Playstation Version)

38. Paul Phoenix (Playstation Version)

39. Yoshimitsu (Playstation Version)

40. Heihachi Mishima (Playstation Version)

41. Ogre / True Ogre (Playstation Version)

42. Result (Playstation Version)

43. Staff Roll (Playstation Version)

Considering there are 43 tracks here, the whole soundtrack is contained on 4 records. This means that the soundtrack is going to be on the pricier side of things, with the price currently listed as $109.98. The release date is set for September 25th, and you can check out the cover below.