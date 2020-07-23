Dragon Quest 11 Xbox Release Date – Is It Coming To Xbox?

The Dragon Quest series has been known to exist mostly on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles for most of its existence, though later this year it will finally be making the jump to Xbox. Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest 11 will be coming to Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on December 4th.

The announcement was made ahead of today’s Xbox presentation, where more information will potentially be revealed. It will be very interesting to see how the game ends up performing on the Xbox platform, as JRPGs don’t typically perform all that well on Xbox.

For those unfamiliar with the game, players take control of a reincarnation of a legendary hero who is fated to save the kingdom of Erdrea called the Luminary. The game received critical acclaim when it launched in 2017 for PS4, and again when it came to Switch in 2019. The following is the official product description from the website:

“While it is the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed series, DRAGON QUEST XI is a completely standalone experience that features entirely new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike. After its release in Japan, DRAGON QUEST XI won multiple gaming awards and received critical praise, including PlayStation’s Platinum Prize and a perfect 40/40 score from Famitsu (an influential video game publication in Japan). DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to North America this September.

A young man, about to participate in his village’s coming of age ceremony, travels to a Sacred Stone alongside his childhood friend. After a series of unexpected events, this intrepid adventurer learns he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero from a forgotten age.

The young hero sets forth into an unknown world on a journey to unravel the mystery of his past… but the welcome he receives is far from warm. Upon revealing his identity to the King, the hero is branded as “The Darkspawn” and hunted by a relentless army.

Fleeing from his pursuers, the hero assembles a band of endearing adventurers who believe he is actually The Luminary reborn. The hero and his newfound companions embark on a quest that will take them across continents and over vast oceans as they learn of an ominous threat facing the world.”