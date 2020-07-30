Epic Games Store Finally Rolling Out Achievements

Achievements have been something that many gamers have been obsessed with ever since Xbox 360 launched in the mid 2000s, and since then several other platforms have incorporated their own achievements. While the Epic Games Store is a hub that gamers have been gaming on for quite some time now, the ever-promised Achievements kept getting delayed and seemed like they would never release.

Well, today that finally comes to an end, as the company has announced that some games on the Epic Games Store now feature achievements. The announcement was made via Twitter, where they said the following:

“Certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them. This is an early version of the feature and you can expect to see changes & adjustments. We’ll have more info to share on achievements in the future, so stay tuned!”

The company didn’t announce which games have received achievements exactly, other than Ark: Survival Evolved. This is probably due to the fact that they are still testing the feature, and don’t want to get everyone to excited about them as they continue to tweak them for a wider release.

Achievements continue to be a popular feature that keeps gamers coming back for more on Xbox Live, PSN and Steam, so it makes sense that Epic Games Store would follow suit. We’ll keep you posted as they roll out more games with the long-requested feature.