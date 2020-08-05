DOOM Eternal Update 2.1 Brings BATTLEMODE Improvements, Full Patch Notes

DOOM Eternal has received a new update, which brings the game up to version 2.1 and packs a variety of improvements. The biggest ones include tweaks to the BATTLEMODE, which includes things like the return of the Weapon Quick Switch, networking latency improvements and more.

DOOM Eternal 2.1 Full Patch Notes

New Game Improvements Weapon Quick Switch has been enabled again in both Campaign and BATTLEMODE (Thanks again for all of your passionate community feedback!)

Made further improvements to networking latency in BATTLEMODE

Added the ability for the Mancubus to shoot after starting a double jump in BATTLEMODE

Maykr Drones have been added back in to some loadouts in BATTLEMODE bonus loot drops have been removed from headshots against the Maykr Drone in BATTLEMODE New BATTLEMODE Balance Updates Reduced The Slayer’s Precision Bolt damage in BATTLEMODE against player demons from 400 damage to 300 damage

Reduced The Slayer’s starting bullet ammo in BATTLEMODE from 84 bullets to 72 bullets

Fixes outside of the BATTLEMODE ones are the following:

Fixed an issue with the Gladiator failing to drop health while staggered

Fixed an issue with the Khan Maykr failing to drop health when Blood Punched

Also fixed a rare issue where AI became invulnerable after a failed Glory Kill

Fixed issues with the Cacodemon not responding appropriately to Meathook or Blood Punch attacks while choking on a grenade

Fixed an issue with Zombies ragdolling incorrectly when killed

Also fixed Baron of Hell leg animations displaying incorrectly in certain circumstances

Fixed a graphics issue with the gibs that display when Glory Killing the Archvile from the front

Fixed an issue in Extra Life Mode that caused extra lives to be removed during the Revenant gameplay sequence in Cultist Base

Also fixed an issue causing notifications for rewards to display repeatedly

Fixed an issue where challenges would display on screen for an extended period if another challenge was completed while being displayed

Plenty of BATTLEMODE fixes are also included in the new DOOM Eternal update.

Fixed a crash in BATTLEMODE when backing out of a private match

Fixed a crash in BATTLEMODE on the Round Upgrade menu

Also fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where selecting a demon simultaneously would display podiums incorrectly

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where the Marauder’s wolf didn’t always deal damage and explode when attacking The Slayer

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE with the Damage Report displaying incorrect damage numbers

Also fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that would cause health/ammo loot visuals to persist when Loot Block was used while the slayer was chainsawing AI

Fixed several descriptions for BATTLEMODE Round Upgrades to more accurately reflect current functionality

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where level progress would sometimes display incorrectly to other players in the lobby BATTLEMODE Fixes Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that would cause the title to crash when loading into a match with HDR enabled on some graphics cards

Also fixed a rare crash when the Archvile teleported while the BFG was equipped in BATTLEMODE

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where enemy hit sound effects would revert to default after installing a new game patch

DOOM Eternal is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game launched earlier this year to critical acclaim, and a Switch port is also in development.