Crash Bandicoot 4 Nintendo Switch Release Date – Is It Coming To Switch?

Mike Guarino August 10, 2020 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One

It was revealed earlier this year that Crash Bandicoot will be returning in a brand new adventure called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The game comes hot on the heels of the very successful remake of the first three games called the N. Sane Trilogy. It’s About Time will launch later this year on PS4 and Xbox One, but what about Nintendo Switch?

While there were no announcements made about a potential Switch version of Crash Bandicoot 4, it looks like there are plans for the game to come to the console eventually. An eagle-eyed Twitter user discovered in the official website’s source code mention of a Switch version, which seems to confirm that something is in the works. It remains to be seen how long of a wait it will be until it releases following the other versions, but Switch owners can at least rest assured a version is likely coming to their platform.

In related news, it was recently revealed that the new game will have a new play mode called N. Verted Mode, which will mirror all of the game’s levels and add brand new objectives. This mode will be unlocked upon completing the main game, which should add a solid amount of replay value to the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for PS4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. We’ll keep you posted when new information on the Nintendo Switch version becomes available, so be sure to stay tuned for that.

