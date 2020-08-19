Horizon Zero Dawn PC Update 1.2 Brings Lots Of Fixes, Full Patch Notes

Horizon Zero Dawn ended up becoming one of the most beloved PlayStation 4-exclusives when it launched in 2017, but earlier this month it hopped over to PC for the first time. While the game offered the same action RPG that PS4 users had adored for a few years now, it also came with several performance issues that brought it down several notches.

However, a new patch for the game recently went live, and hopefully it makes the experience a much smoother one. Guerrilla Games recently released the 1.02 patch for the game, which packs crash fixes, performance improvements, and much more. You can find the complete patch notes below.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC 1.02 Patch Notes

Crash Fixes Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

Game Improvements Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders. Other changes Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.

Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 and Patch 1.02 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Some players with a non-Latin-1 codepage may have had their save games missing after Patch 1.01, we have a script that can help relocate the missing save games. Please reach out to our team here using “Report Other Issue” for support.

We’re aware of and continue to investigate issues on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now for PS4 and PC. Developer Guerrilla Games is currently working on the sequel, which is called Horizon Forbidden West. The game does not currently have a release date, though it is in development for PS5.