Syphon Filter 3, a remake of a popular PS1 title, may be coming to the service as a premium game

Syphon Filter 3, a legendary PS1 shooter that was recently given a new age rating in Korea, may soon be available on PS Plus Premium. It’s another older game that looks ready to be included into the service, joining others like Ridge Racer 2, Resistance Retribution, Dino Crisis, and SoulCalibur: Broken Destiny. Now that Syphon Filter 3 has been certified for both PS5 and PS4, it will undoubtedly be rolled into an upcoming service update for both consoles.

Despite not being widely considered the series’ strongest installment, “Gabe Logan” continues in the third mainline installment. With the first game in the series currently available on PS Plus Premium, this will give curious newcomers an opportunity to see how things progress.

Despite the fact that one PS1 game was added to the premium tier (Syphon Filter 2) over the past few months, PS5, PS4, and PS3 owners are largely dissatisfied with the PS Plus Premium service. Last month’s roster only included PS4 remasters and streamable PS3 games, and August didn’t add a single title for PS Plus Premium customers. Users have high hopes for the upcoming announcement of the November 2022 winner.