The Symphonian Tales Remastered PS4 release date: February 17

Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be released by Bandai Namco on February 17, 2023 for the PlayStation 4. The film, which includes combat, cutscenes, and gameplay in general, may be seen above. The JRPG’s initial release was on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2003, followed by ports to the PS2 (available only in Japan) and PS3 for its initial remaster in 2014.

It looks that the Tales of Symphonia PS4 version will maintain a 1080p resolution at a frame rate of 30 even though this is the company’s second attempt at a remaster. The original Gamecube release of the legendary JRPG is the only one to this day to operate at 60 frames per second.

Yet another game to add to the ever-expanding list of games scheduled for release in the first half of 2023 is this one. As well as major titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Like a Dragon: Ishin, it will be up against the PS4 ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. You won’t be short of games to play as we head into the new year, even though not all of these will have the same target demographic.

A physical Chosen Edition is also available for pre-order on the Bandai Namco website in addition to the usual digital edition. It comes with stickers, art prints, and a metal case. Will you schedule some time in February to play Tales of Symphonia Remastered? Comment below with ways to make the days linger longer.