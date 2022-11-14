Sales of PS5 and Modern Warfare 2 led the US gaming market in October

The best-selling software in the US in October was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, while the best-selling hardware was the PS5.

The NPD Group reported on Monday that Activision’s shooter is already the second best-selling game of 2022, behind Elden Ring, and the third best-selling game of the previous 12 months, behind Call of Duty Vanguard and the RPG from From Software.

This is based only on the first two days of sales, as the NPD’s October tracking period ran from October 2 to October 29, ending the day after the release of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28.

Publisher Activision claims that Modern Warfare 2 is the installment in the long-running series that has sold the most copies, and that this week in Europe it will surpass the lifetime sales of Call of Duty Vanguard, the installment from the previous year.

According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, eight of the top 20 best-selling premium games in the US in October 2022 were brand-new titles.

Gotham Knights debuted at No. 2 on the monthly chart and is currently the 14th most popular game overall.

Bayonetta 3, NHL 23, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and PGA Tour 2K23 were among the other new entries.

Both in terms of units and dollars sold, the PS5 was the top-selling console in October, outpacing Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and then both.

In October, consumer spending on game hardware, content, and accessories came to $4.3 billion, remaining constant from the same time last year.