The Cosmic Shake from SpongeBob features a fully voiced cutscene in several languages

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, an upcoming platformer from THQ Nordic, has a new video available. It’s being created by Purple Lamp, the company behind the popular Battle for Bikini Bottom remake, and it’s already shaping up to be an exciting journey. It’s an interesting clip that emphasizes a few aspects that will please viewers.

First off, THQ Nordic affirms that all of the actors from the show, including Mr. Krabs this time, will play the game’s characters. Additionally, the game will be fully dub in a variety of languages. We have no doubt that the animation has a large international fan base, therefore this is good news.

Second, the clip includes a never-before-seen cinematic that apparently introduces the game. In order to make wishes for his friends and blow bubbles, SpongeBob acquires some mystical mermaid tears. Naturally, things go wrong, and the game will take you on a multidimensional adventure to put everything right. At least now we kind of understand why Patrick has been transformed into a balloon.

Are you anticipating Cosmic Shake?