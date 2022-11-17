Here Are The Patch Notes For A New Update To Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

The most recent entry in the Gunvolt series, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, recently received an update that brought the game’s version number up to 1.4.0. It includes a ton of updates and fixes that should all contribute to a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Without further ado, here are the complete patch notes:

New Content

– New boss battle “‘The New World Order’ Asimov” is now available.

– Added an “auto-transparency” option to Story Mode+ which automatically hides the character portrait when it covers a character during gameplay.

– Added an option to turn the Image Pulse cutscene off.

– An icon has been added indicating when a Special Mission or additional Boss — Mission has been unlocked. Additionally, a hint will be displayed for additional bosses until they are unlocked.

– English voices have been added for additional contents where previously unavailable.



Bug Fixes

– Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when Kirin used her Ressen Slash ability in a certain location on mission “Cyber Daydream.”

– Fixed an issue where the player would be returned to an unintended location when falling off-screen in the second half of “Holy Night XIII.”

– Fixed an issue where Kirin’s talisman wouldn’t return from a locked-on enemy when performing an Arc Chain as the enemy disappeared.

– Fixed an issue where opening the menu right as a boss fight began would cause Story Mode+ to continue whle paused.

– Fixed an issue where destroying a Hexapyle while a Kudos Song played would cause the name of the song to display incorrectly.

– Fixed an issue where equipping the Passive Image Pulses MERAK and “The Slothful Conjurer” MERAK does not provide the intended effects.

– Fixed an issue where if a boss was defeated while using “Azure Striker” ASIMOV, the lightning sound effect would continue to play.

– Fixed an issue where the Skill Image Pulse SERPENTINE would continue to do damage to bosses during special attack cutscenes.

– Fixed an issue when using “Frigid Blossom” TENJIAN where Tenjian would remain onscreen.

– Fixed an issue with the description for passive Image Pulse “The Slothful Conjurer” MERAK when playing in French, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

– Various other issues have been fixed.