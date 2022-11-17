Home » GAME TRAILERS » Next Entry Directive 8020: The Dark Pictures Anthology Goes Science Fiction

Next Entry Directive 8020: The Dark Pictures Anthology Goes Science Fiction

Jacob Chambers November 17, 2022 GAME TRAILERS, NEWS, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

It has become customary to reveal the teaser trailer for the upcoming installment of Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology during the final moments of The Devil in Me, which is, interestingly enough, still unreleased. The next spooky episode, titled Directive 8020, has been revealed to take place in a sci-fi world.

The teaser, which will introduce Season 2 of the video game franchise The Dark Pictures, was shared by Slimpy on YouTube. Although there are few details, we can assume that the tone will be one of claustrophobic hard science fiction, similar to the Alien movie series. All we really know is that something catastrophic has occurred while the Cassiopeia was traveling to the planet Tau Ceti f. It’s a pretty cool setup, and when the time is right, we’re sure we’ll find out more about it.

What do you think of this tease for Directive 8020, the following film in The Dark Pictures Anthology? Comment below with your thoughts and let us know.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Surprise! For the Game Boy Color, Crunchyroll is creating a video game

Crunchyroll, a well-known anime streaming service, has revealed that it is creating and releasing a ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security