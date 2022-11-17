Next Entry Directive 8020: The Dark Pictures Anthology Goes Science Fiction

It has become customary to reveal the teaser trailer for the upcoming installment of Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology during the final moments of The Devil in Me, which is, interestingly enough, still unreleased. The next spooky episode, titled Directive 8020, has been revealed to take place in a sci-fi world.

The teaser, which will introduce Season 2 of the video game franchise The Dark Pictures, was shared by Slimpy on YouTube. Although there are few details, we can assume that the tone will be one of claustrophobic hard science fiction, similar to the Alien movie series. All we really know is that something catastrophic has occurred while the Cassiopeia was traveling to the planet Tau Ceti f. It’s a pretty cool setup, and when the time is right, we’re sure we’ll find out more about it.

