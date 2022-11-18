SEGA’s Streets of Rage Punching to Film with Creator of John Wick Involved

Derek Kolstad, the director of John Wick, is in charge of the Streets of Rage movie that SEGA and Lionsgate are producing. The movie doesn’t have a release date, but Kolstad seems enthusiastic about it. It was revealed earlier this year, but production seems to be accelerating quickly. “I was so immediately freaking in when [Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Dmitri Johnson] initially mentioned the concept of creating a Streets of Rage movie! To play with SEGA as well? I still have a 10-year-old smile on my face!

Streets of Rage is undoubtedly best known for its wildly successful run on the SEGA Genesis during the 16-bit period, but it has recently acquired popularity courtesy to DotEmu’s fantastic Streets of Rage 4. It’s not difficult to picture what a film adaptation would look like: orchestrated street fights on rain-slicked neon city streets come to mind. Naturally, SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog films have been a big hit, and video game adaptations in general are currently very popular.