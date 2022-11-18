Surprise! For the Game Boy Color, Crunchyroll is creating a video game

Crunchyroll, a well-known anime streaming service, has revealed that it is creating and releasing a retro-inspired video game based on its iconic mascot Hime. This is one of the weirdest bits of news we have heard today (thanks, Gematsu). Even stranger is that it will be available via Limited Run Games for Game Boy Color play, with cartridge pre-orders open right now.

Just to be clear, you did indeed read that correctly.

You play as the streamer’s mascot in the 1999 action-adventure game Hime’s Quest, where your goal is to protect a small-town anime club from the threat of the evil Y2K. And you thought this news couldn’t get any stranger! You can see that the corporation is making a big effort to capture the feel of the late 1990s by taking a quick look at the trailer up top. Yes, that brings us back, from the real-life performers to the villain who is reminiscent of the Power Rangers.

We're excited to announce Hime's Quest: fight as Crunchyroll-Hime to defeat Y2K and save the Anime Club! 🕹 Thanks to @limitedrungames, we're releasing special physical copies with a free browser version, and download coming soon! 🧡 🎮 https://t.co/TsgwI50pBt pic.twitter.com/UupQRGXD7i — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) November 18, 2022

In particular, we haven’t seen a lot of gameplay footage thus far, which is concerning given that this is… a game. But based on what little we can make out at the end of the trailer, it certainly does.

Check out the following from Crunchyroll to get an overview of the game’s features:

– Adventure through haunted forests, mirage-filled deserts and more in Crunchyroll-Hime’s largest quest yet.

– Hack and slash your way through dungeons and face-off against totally buggin fiends in league with Y2K.

– Kick-back with Crunchyroll-Hime’s friends in the anime club or pay a visit to spooky manga creator Junji Ito who is currently OBSESSED with spirals.

– Some games let you pet the dog, this one lets you *try* to pet the cat. Can you succeed and give Crunchyroll-Hime’s best friend Yuzu a pat on the head?

– PLAY IT LOUD! with a chiptune soundtrack by future (time paradox averted) award-winning 8-bit composer and musician Protodome.

With the use of a real cartridge made in collaboration with Limited Run Games, the game will be playable on the Game Boy Color. For $44.99 (about £38 or 43€), you can pre-order this same cartridge from either Limited Run Games or Crunchyroll in the color “Limited Run Blue.” The game is anticipated to release in May 2023, and preorders will close on December 23, 2022. Before loading it, get ready to blow the dust out of the vehicle.

Along with the physical release, Crunchyroll has also revealed that Hime’s Quest will be accessible in December as a free download and browser game.

How would you evaluate Hime’s quest? Comment below as though it’s 1999!