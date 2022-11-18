The most recent Sonic Prime trailer shows Sonic traveling through the multiverse

A new Sonic Prime trailer has been made available on Netflix.

It may be seen below and depicts Sonic traveling through the multiverse after an unexpected turn in his battle with Eggman.

Join Sonic and his pals in Sonic Prime as they battle to restore order to the Shatterverse! reads the official synopsis that appears with the trailer.

When announcing Sonic Prime last February, Netflix specified that there would be 24 episodes.

A weird new multiverse’s fate is in Sonic’s hands in this high-octane adventure, which will be released on December 15. It is also described as “a journey of self-discovery and redemption.”

The project is being animated by the Canadian production company WildBrain in its Vancouver studio, with Man of Action Entertainment providing the showrunners and executive producers for Sonic Prime (Ben 10, Big Hero 6).

This month, Sonic Frontiers was made available by Sega for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

The game was dubbed “the kick up the backside 3D Sonic has been crying out for” in VGC’s Sonic Frontiers review, which also called it “a truly impressive effort that hits a lot more than it misses.”

On the Sega Genesis, the Sonic the Hedgehog series made its début in North America in June 1991.

Sega reportedly asserted that the Sonic brand had sold and downloaded more than 1.5 billion units (including free-to-play).