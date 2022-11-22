Team Ninja Dispels Rumors of a Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot

Team Ninja has come forward to claim that there are currently no plans for a Dead or Alive or Ninja Gaiden reboot after hearing about the reports.

Tom Lee, the studio’s creative director, explained to VGC that the keynote address from the G-Star Conference last weekend had been misinterpreted and that, although the studio would adore to be involved in future reboots for the brand, the chance has not yet presented itself.

Lee responded as follows when questioned about the reports:

It should go without saying that both of these significant titles must be mentioned when discussing the progress of our past and upcoming projects. However, at this time, there are no specifics or information available regarding either of these franchises.

We share the excitement for the return of these cherished titles, just like many of our devoted fans. And when that day comes, we’ll make sure to give you a proper update (if and when).

To view the complete response, be sure to visit VGC.

Even though the uproar over last weekend’s misunderstanding may help to kickstart a future project, it appears that there are currently no plans to do so.