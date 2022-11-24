Home » NEWS » Season 3 of Fall Guys features Bikini Bottom thanks to a SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration

Jacob Chambers November 24, 2022 NEWS

The nautically themed Sunken Secrets, Fall Guys’ most recent seasonal update, recently began. It includes several new stages as well as a ton of new cosmetic items, including mermaid costumes, sailor hats, and lobster claws. But Fall Guys wouldn’t be Fall Guys without a crossover, and this one is a big one.

Yes, SpongeBob SquarePants and a few of his friends will be available as unlockable outfits in the game:

The season pass includes SpongeBob, while characters like Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs will be sold in-game. Even Gary the snail shows up as a hat that can be worn. Beginning on December 1, these outfits will be offered alongside other cosmetics like patterns, emotes, and nameplates.

Which SpongeBob costume do you prefer? In the comments section below, be creative.

