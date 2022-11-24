Season 3 of Fall Guys features Bikini Bottom thanks to a SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration

The nautically themed Sunken Secrets, Fall Guys’ most recent seasonal update, recently began. It includes several new stages as well as a ton of new cosmetic items, including mermaid costumes, sailor hats, and lobster claws. But Fall Guys wouldn’t be Fall Guys without a crossover, and this one is a big one.

Yes, SpongeBob SquarePants and a few of his friends will be available as unlockable outfits in the game:

SpongeBob’s chums are coming to the Fall Guys Store on 1st December! That’s just 604800 seconds away!! also @SpongeBob is in the Season Pass?! Nobody talk to me, I’m trying to get to Level 100 pic.twitter.com/bv3qAdEVN1 — Fall Guys 🥔 (@FallGuysGame) November 24, 2022

The season pass includes SpongeBob, while characters like Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs will be sold in-game. Even Gary the snail shows up as a hat that can be worn. Beginning on December 1, these outfits will be offered alongside other cosmetics like patterns, emotes, and nameplates.

