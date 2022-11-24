The upcoming free games from the Epic Games Store have been announced

The following free game from the Epic Games Store has been revealed.

From December 1–8, Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box will be available for free download from Epic’s PC marketplace.

They will take the place of the Star Wars: Squadrons space dogfighting video game, which is currently available for free download through December 1.

“A strategy game combining the turn-based combat of XCOM with the world exploration of HOMM,” describes Fort Triumph.

Players can “quickly create grid-based, voxel-style games and other interactive experiences” with RPG in a Box.

Last year, the Epic Games Store offered 89 free games worth a total of $2,120 (down from 103 in 2020). Users claimed more than 765 million free games in 2021, according to Epic.

Members of Amazon Prime Gaming can currently download seven PC games for free.

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Last Day of June, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Facility 47 are the “free” Prime Gaming games for November.