Nuclear Blaze, a new game from the creator of Dead Cells, will launch on Switch in 2019

We were totally smitten by Dead Cells back in 2018. The game was, to put it simply, a blast. It was a roguelite with gorgeous pixel art and enough intense action to last for many hours of gameplay. Now that the game’s lead developer, Sébastien Benard, is taking that sense of blast more literally, we’ll be tackling fires, explosions, and the mystery surrounding a covert military facility in their newest game, Nuclear Blaze.

Nuclear Blaze, as seen in the aforementioned announcement trailer, will be released physically by Red Art Games and (digitally) on Switch on April 28, 2023.

Your role in the game will be that of a firefighter who is sent into a raging inferno to determine its cause and search for survivors and discovers a hidden military base with a ton of mystery inside. Nuclear Blaze appears to follow in the footsteps of Dead Cells, which was all about roguelike action platforming, but with a little more fire.

In October of last year, the game was made available on Steam, and since then, it has received a number of favorable reviews. Much of this PC goodness (or Steam Deck, if you’re fancy like that) appears to be carried over to the Switch version, including the addition of an easier “Kid Mode” and a more intense “Hold My Beer” mode.

Visit Red Art Games’ website for a closer look at some of Nuclear Blaze’s features:

Features:

-Unique 2D firefighting game

-Smooth controls and gameplay mechanics

-Beautiful pixel art graphics

-Finely tuned difficulty settings

-Kid Mode with special levels and controls created for younger players

-“Hold my Beer” Mode adding hidden areas as well as new threats and tactical elements

-Hidden cats to save

Starting in April of next year, the game will be scorching onto the eShop. Of course, there are some small bonuses for you to look forward to if you decide to pre-order the physical copies from Red Art, including a keychain of the main character and three pins – ka-ching!