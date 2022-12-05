With a January release date in mind, the cat dungeon crawler UnderDungeon

Back in the warm days of August, we learned about UnderDungeon for the first time. We were anticipating its release this year because to its fascinating blend of 2D and 3D dungeon exploring and slightly Undertale-like vibe. While it appears that it may only miss that initial date, the publisher has confirmed that it will launch on Switch on January 13, 2023 (of course, on its feet) (thanks, Go Nintendo).

Please allow us to jog your memory if the game has somehow escaped your attention since we last heard about it in the summer. In the 1-bit dungeon crawler UnderDungeon, you take on the role of Kimuto, a cat delivery man tasked with eliminating enemies and bosses using a variety of swords, boomerangs, hookshots, and other similar and dissimilar weapons to those in The Legend of Zelda.

We like the way developer Josyan’s simple retro graphics and catchy soundtrack look in the new trailer (above), and at this rate, any animal brandishing a sword is sure to catch our attention. Additionally, it appears that some 3D dungeon exploring is done from a first-person (or first-cat) perspective, which adds some variety.

Visit the publisher RedDeerGames’s website for additional details on the features of the game:

Armed to the teeth

This fantasy world lets you fight in a variety of ways. Magical bubbles, a boomerang cannon or a classic longsword can go a long way in this foreign land. Every one of your weapons can be further upgraded to unlock their hidden potential.

Interesting world

Enjoy stylized 2D graphics, and mini games. Every character you meet has something interesting to say…maybe except for the ducks. Other than that, pay close attention to all of them.

Hidden secrets

Throughout the map, you’ll find secret areas with some very strange fellows. What could they be up to? There is only one way to find out.

Key Features:

– Simple controls

– Charming mini-games

– Stylized 2D graphics

– Incredible music track

– Multiple weapons and enemies

– Lots of interesting characters

While we regret that UnderDungeon won’t be released this year as originally anticipated, we are relieved that the time frame has not been advanced significantly. Welcome to 2023!