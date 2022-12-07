The most recent update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes a custom items feature

A long-requested custom items feature has been added in a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update.

Players can now choose which items appear in offline races and in some online modes by downloading the free update.

In order to create unique rule sets for their races, players can also set custom items to only appear on particular teams.

The third wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches at the same time as this update.

A new Custom Items feature is now available for all #MarioKart 8 Deluxe owners via a free update. Use it to choose which items appear in offline VS Races and certain online modes! pic.twitter.com/lfZLqaNDJE — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 7, 2022

The GameBoy Advance and Nintendo Wii classics Boo Lake and Maple Treeway are included in the DLC, which is the third of six drops planned as part of the Booster Course Pass.

Costing $24.99 / £24.99 is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. The DLC is accessible to players who have purchased the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online as part of their subscription.

Beginning this Friday, the official UK My Nintendo Store will give away one of two games, including the $99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, to anyone who purchases a Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Players can choose to add either Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (their choice of the Mario or Luigi set) or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to their order at no additional cost when they purchase a Switch OLED from the My Nintendo Store.