This weekend, Roblox will offer streaming access to Sonic Prime’s first episode of the Netflix series

Roblox will allow Sonic fans who are anticipating Sonic Prime on Netflix to watch the first episode early.

Players can explore Sonic environments in the Roblox game engine in Sonic Speed Simulator, a free-to-play game platform.

The first 40-minute episode of Sonic Prime will air on Sonic Speed Simulator every 45 minutes for a week, according to a tweet from Netflix’s official Netflix Geeked account.

This implies that viewers will be able to view the first episode of the series before it becomes available on Netflix.

The first episode of Sonic Prime’s first season will have its “virtual world premiere” on Saturday, December 10, at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET, and 3 p.m. GMT on Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox. The entire season will be available on Netflix on December 15.

After that, the 40-minute episode will stream every 45 minutes until Friday, December 16, at 5 p.m., at which point all the other episodes will be available on Netflix.

BIG NEWS!! the first episode of SONIC PRIME is going to be available 5 DAYS BEFORE THE PREMIERE!! on @Roblox in the Sonic Simulator. pic.twitter.com/EyFmoikDOO — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 6, 2022

Sonic Prime was first announced by Netflix in February 2021, when it was revealed that there would be 24 episodes.

A weird new multiverse’s fate is in Sonic’s hands in this high-octane adventure, which will be released on December 15. It is also described as “a journey of self-discovery and redemption.”

Sonic Prime’s showrunners and executive producers are from Man of Action Entertainment, and the series was animated by the Canadian production company WildBrain at its Vancouver studio (Ben 10, Big Hero 6).

A month after Sonic Frontiers was made available on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC by Sega, the show made its Netflix premiere.

The game was dubbed “the kick up the backside 3D Sonic has been crying out for” in VGC’s Sonic Frontiers review, which also called it “a truly impressive effort that hits a lot more than it misses.”