The upcoming free game on the Epic Games Store is a “mystery game”

The free game on the Epic Games Store for the following week has not been announced as usual; instead, Epic has stated that it will be a “mystery game.”

Saints Row IV Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machine, which are currently available for free download through December 15, will be replaced by it.

According to reports, a promotion offering players the chance to claim a free game every day over Christmas will once again be running on the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store gave away 12 games for free over the holiday season in 2019, and 15 games for free in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, the Epic Games Store offered 89 free games for a total of $2,120 (down from 103 in 2020). Users claimed more than 765 million free games in 2021, according to Epic.

Members of Amazon Prime Gaming can currently download eight PC games for free.

Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox are the “free” Prime Gaming games for December that went live last week.