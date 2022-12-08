Voice actor Keegan-Michael Key from the Super Mario Bros movie will attend the game awards

Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor Keegan-Michael Key will attend the Game Awards ceremony on December 8th, according to the event’s announcement.

The actor’s participation at The Game Awards is confirmed in the announcement, which was shared on Twitter along with a partial image of his Toad character from the Super Mario Bros. Movie and the hashtag for the film’s name. Although it’s unclear at this time, it’s possible that his visit will include some brand-new movie footage.

A collaboration between Nintendo and the animation studio Illumination will result in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will star actors like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and the aforementioned Keegan-Michael Key. The movie has so far had two trailers, and on April 7th, 2023, fans can anticipate seeing it in its entirety.