Memorha, a First-Person Puzzle Adventure, Will Be Released in 2023

Memorrha, a first-person puzzle game, will be arriving for the Switch very soon, on January 13, 2023, according to a press release from Sticky Stone Studio.

This game’s debut has been long anticipated, therefore we are happy to see it now in the release stage. Memorrha’s ambitions to release on Switch were initially revealed in 2018, when it was given a 2019 release date. Obviously, this never materialized, but the Sticky Stone team hasn’t let that stop them from continuing to work on porting the game to the Nintendo Console.

The game is all about solving puzzles in an ancient setting, seeking for clues, and locating useful artifacts, as seen in the aforementioned trailer. With a super calming soundtrack and an intriguing visual aesthetic, we believe this would be a great method to get our minds working again after the holiday vacation.

Since the PC version of the game was released in 2019, reviews on Steam have been mixed, with many users pointing out the need for some serious polish. We can only hope that after all these years, these issues have been resolved for the Switch version.

Check out the following from Sticky Stone Studio for some additional details on the game’s features and some pictures:

ABOUT MEMORRHA

Go on a voyage of discovery following the traces of a mysterious culture.

Solve the mystery of sleeping machines and learn more about their creators. A diverse and open world full of thrilling puzzles and secrets awaits you.

– Can you decipher the mechanisms of ancient technologies?

– Will you learn the truth about those who came before you?

– Will you find your destiny in this secretive world?

Gameplay Features:

– Discover a stylized and lovingly designed environment

– Solve 100s of tricky logic and combination puzzles

– Interact with machines and portable objects

– Catalog symbols and pictograms using your scanner

– Relax and listen to the epic soundtrack

– Fully controller compatible

The North American eShop page for Memorrha is already open and features a $19.99 price tag. We would be happy to see a similar price in other listings given the way the trailer appears and the effort the developers put into creating this game.