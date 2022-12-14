More information about Persona 3 and Persona 4 for the Switch is shared by Atlus

Players may anticipate a number of features when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden both release on Switch on January 19th, 2023, according to publisher Atlus.
Although none of the adjustments are really game-changing, they are all very appreciated and should result in a far better experience than the game’s initial releases. Naturally, players should anticipate both games to include enhanced, high-resolution visuals, which should look especially good on the Switch OLED. In addition, we’ve updated the difficulty feature, added a quick-save option that lets you save anywhere, and included an album feature just for Persona 4 Golden.
Here is some further information from Atlus:
Smooth, High-Resolution Graphics
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden have been reborn from their original versions with high-resolution graphics, allowing you to enjoy the game with vividly high-definition visuals and smooth controls.
Choose Your Difficulty from the Start
The difficulty level that you were able to select from your second playthrough can now be chosen from when you start the game. Since difficulty level does not affect the development of the story, “Very Easy” or “Easy” are recommended for players who just want to enjoy the story.
Quick Save
In addition to save points, you can now save your game at any time with “Quick Save.”
Album Feature for Persona 4 Golden
A new function has been added to Persona 4 Golden, which allows you to look back on previous scenes from the album in your room. You can also choose different answers from those you selected when you first played the scene.