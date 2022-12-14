More information about Persona 3 and Persona 4 for the Switch is shared by Atlus

Players may anticipate a number of features when Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden both release on Switch on January 19th, 2023, according to publisher Atlus.

Although none of the adjustments are really game-changing, they are all very appreciated and should result in a far better experience than the game’s initial releases. Naturally, players should anticipate both games to include enhanced, high-resolution visuals, which should look especially good on the Switch OLED. In addition, we’ve updated the difficulty feature, added a quick-save option that lets you save anywhere, and included an album feature just for Persona 4 Golden.

Here is some further information from Atlus:

Smooth, High-Resolution Graphics Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden have been reborn from their original versions with high-resolution graphics, allowing you to enjoy the game with vividly high-definition visuals and smooth controls. Choose Your Difficulty from the Start