The Switch eShop will release the Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection the following year

The Wonder Boy Collection is receiving a small upgrade from ININ Games. On January 26, 2023, the Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection, an enhanced digital release of this year’s compilation, will be made available on the eShop.

If you’re still unclear, there are a good number of variations from June 2022’s Collection, at least if you purchased the basic version. If you recall, Strictly Limited Titles revealed the “Anniversary Collection,” a physical-only edition that includes 21 ports of six different Wonder Boy games. With the announcement of a digital release early in 2019, the formerly physical-only version will no longer be the sole method to enjoy the whole library of Wonder Boy titles.

All 21 games included in the Anniversary Collection are listed below:

Original Title Version Console Port Wonder Boy International/Western Arcade (SYSTEM 1) Wonder Boy JP SG-1000 Super Wonder Boy JP Master System / Sega MARK III Wonder Boy International/Western Master System / Sega MARK III Revenge of Drancon (Wonder Boy) International/Western Game Gear Wonder Boy JP Game Gear Wonder Boy in Monster Land International/Western Arcade (SYSTEM 2) Wonder Boy in Monster Land International/Western Master System Wonder Boy in Monster Land JP Arcade (SYSTEM 2) Super Wonder Boy: Monster World JP Master System / Sega MARK III Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap International/Western Game Gear Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap International/Western Master System Monster World II (Dragon’s Trap) JP Master System / Sega MARK III Monster World II: The Dragon’s Trap JP Game Gear Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair International/Western Arcade (SYSTEM 16) Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair International/Western Mega Drive / Genesis Wonder Boy in Monster World International/Western Master System / Sega MARK III Wonder Boy in Monster World International/Western Mega Drive / Genesis Wonder Boy V: Monster World III JP Mega Drive Monster World IV International/Western Mega Drive / Genesis Monster World IV JP Mega Drive

This really makes us happy because, despite the fact that all of the titles in the Wonder Boy Collection were pretty dang amazing, we were unhappy with the collection’s small amount of games when we reviewed it earlier this year.

This really makes us happy because, despite the fact that all of the titles in the Wonder Boy Collection were pretty dang amazing, we were unhappy with the collection’s small amount of games when we reviewed it earlier this year.