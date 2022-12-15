A new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage features amiibo support, returning characters, and more

Updated at on December 15 of 2022: Nintendo has now released a full English translation of the Japanese trailer it released last week, which highlighted the many features found in Fire Emblem Engage’s base area. You can find it below.

The trailer gives us a little more insight into what we will be able to do in-between matches in addition to confirming that amiibos will work with the game. These elements include cooking meals that increase stats, inheriting talents from emblems, and, of course, a fishing minigame.

Check out the English-language trailer for “Welcome to the Somniel” to see all of the new features on the way:

Original article (published on December 10, 2022, 00:30 GMT): Read on to learn if you’ll be able to use your amiibo collection in Fire Emblem Engage if you intend to add it to your Nintendo Switch library in January.

Players will be able to use amiibo to gain more delights, according to Nintendo. The Fire Emblem amiibo will unlock themed material like character costumes and even music from previous editions, while regular amiibo will provide you some “useful” objects for your trip. Here is a rudimentary translation provided by Google:

“Fire Emblem Engage” supports amiibo. You can get items useful for adventure with all amiibo. Also, by holding up an amiibo from the Fire Emblem series, you will be able to get costumes of the Heraldry Warriors and songs from past works in which the Heraldry Warriors appear.”

A fresh overview trailer has also showcased this feature (see below). It comes after a revelation about an expansion pass for Fire Emblem Engage was made yesterday at The Game Awards. On January 20th of the following year, the first of four waves of content would debut with the game.