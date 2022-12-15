Coming Soon: A Patch for Disney Dreamlight Valley To Fix Quest Problems, Crashes, And More

The most recent update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, which included Toy Story and Stitch to the game, had some teething problems, such as players being unable to obtain Woody, Buzz, or Stitch in their game at all because of certain irksome glitches.

In order to fix some of these problems and allow players to finish some of the tasks, Gameloft has launched a new Hotfix Update. The complete list of what the Hotfix Update will contain is unknown, however Gameloft provided a brief outline on Twitter:

Improved feedback for leaving Buzz Lightyear’s house

Quest: You’re My Favorite Deputy

Quest: The Mystery of Stolen Socks

Quest: The Illumination

Quest: A Deal With Ursula

These are the issues that are now receiving active attention, according to the Disney Dreamlight Trello board where the developers track bugs and fixes:

Founder’s Pack rewards missing

Crashes on console

Mushroom, Flower, and Fruit spawn rate balances

Being unable to pick up items at the base of palm trees

Quest: Restoring the Sunstone

Progress loss following September 15 update

Steam Deck issues

Being unable to port avatars via the Avatar Code

Quest: A Deal With Ursula

Quest: You’re My Favorite Deputy

Being unable to leave Buzz Lightyear’s house

Quest: The Mystery of Stolen Socks

Quest: The Illumination

Some recipe items appear to be too large

Although it’s unlikely that all of these problems will be fixed in the hotfix because they might require more time to resolve, they do provide a solid sense of what the patch might contain.

If you’re experiencing problems with the game that aren’t listed here, we advise monitoring the DDV Trello and sending your own bug reports here!

The Hotfix Update won’t go live right away, but we anticipate it to happen soon. Watch this space for updates as they become available!