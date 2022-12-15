New Free Puzzles Are Available In The Holiday “Good Tidyings” Event At A Little To The Left

A Little to the Left has plenty of puns in its press releases, and we adore them. A “Good Tidyings” event has been added to the game by the Nova Scotia-based production firm Max Inferno to mark the holiday season. This event has “a seasonal spin on typical proceedings.” Six fresh “Yuletide disasters” that need to be cleaned up are the result of that seasonal spin.

Of course, such surprises are currently a secret since what kind of monster would check an advent calendar before the holiday season? Players of A Little to the Left will be treated to a new holiday problem every day from December 22 through December 27. These puzzles feature wintry variations on the tidying puzzle mechanics found in the main game.

Since our November launch, we’ve been incredibly grateful for the support, said Max Inferno co-founder Anne Macmillan. It has beyond even our highest hopes, which enables Lukas and I to continue doing what we love: creating new riddles and surprises for the future. Don’t forget about Rookie, who is going by the name “Santa Claws” this month. We wish you a happy holiday season and hope you enjoy playing with the brand-new messes inside our inaugural holiday event.

For a free download of a DIY printable holiday card that you can use to give your gift recipients a Nintendo eShop card and a clue as to which game they should use it to purchase, visit Max Inferno’s website if you want even more free winter treats.

Additionally discounted by 15% right now is A Little to the Left. Such perfect time!