Announced for PS5, PS4, and PS Plus Extra, Premium in December 2022

The complete list of PS5 and PS4 games that will be accessible to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium customers starting on Tuesday, December 20, has been released by Sony. Fans had been anticipating a strong upgrade for the year’s final significant update, and members can now look forward to 22 new games being added to the list of All PS Plus Games.

Here is the complete lineup:

PS Plus Extra

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4)

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS5, PS4)

Evil Genius 2 (PS5, PS4)

Far Cry 5 (PS4)

Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4)

Far Cry Primal (PS4)

Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4)

Judgment (PS5, PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS5, PS4)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (PS4)

The Escapists 2 (PS4)

The Pedestrian (PS5, PS4)

Worms WMD (PS4)

WWE 2K22 (PS4)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4)

Yakuza Like a Dragon (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Premium

Heavenly Sword (PS3)

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1)

Pinball Heroes (PSP)

Ridge Racer 2 (PSP)

This month has been rather exceptional, and PS Plus Extra has once again delivered. The main addition for Sony is WWE 2K22, and we thought highly of the 2K Sports wrestling simulator, calling it “a return to form” in our 7/10 review. It’s important to note that WWE 2K22 won’t be released until January 3, 2023, which is later. According to 2K Sports, the PS Blog only mentions the PS4 version, therefore PS5 owners will only be able to play backwards-compatible versions.

Members continue to benefit from Sony’s alliance with Ubisoft thanks to the availability of three good Far Cry games. Even if we thought Far Cry 5 was a touch too safe, we still gave it a 7/10 in our review because it’s such good comfort food for the holidays. Speaking of which, Yakuza 6: Song of Life, Yakuza Like a Dragon, and Judgment should all help you satisfy your Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio craving.

Innovative puzzler somewhere In our review of The Pedestrian, which we gave an 8 out of 10, we said: “Minor irritations aside, The Pedestrian is an amazing puzzle-platformer that stands out from the throng. It’s a great buy if you’re seeking for a distinctive pick-up-and-play experience. Additionally, the two Middle-earth movies won awards when they first came out.

Although PS Plus Premium is having a better month than PS Plus Extra, it is still not looking good. Ridge Racer 2 for PSP and Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus for PS1 are two classic games that are entering the cloud-streaming ranks alongside Heavenly Sword, a renowned PS3 exclusive from Ninja Theory.

Particularly for more recent PlayStation users, Pinball Heroes might seem like a novelty. Inspired by popular PS3 series like Uncharted and MotorStorm, this originally debuted as a number of distinct tables for the PSP. The layouts aren’t terrible, and a complete collection of the game was later released on the PS Vita. It might be worthwhile to look into.

What do you think of the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium offerings for this month? There has never been a better opportunity to join if you like what you see because new or former members can still receive a subscription at a discounted price.