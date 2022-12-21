High on Life, according to Xbox, will be the biggest 2022 Game Pass launch

Microsoft revealed on Tuesday that High on Life had shattered a number of significant Xbox Game Pass engagement benchmarks.

The humorous first-person shooter from Squanch Games was made accessible as part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on December 12.

High On Life is reportedly the biggest launch for Xbox Game Pass in 2022, the biggest launch for a third-party Game Pass title overall, and the biggest release of a single-player-only title in the history of the subscription program.

Based on the amount of hours played during the game’s first five days of availability, the aforementioned statistics were compiled.

Squanch Games studio director Mike Fridley said, “This was our first time releasing a game with Game Pass, and we’ve been blown away by the response from the gamers who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now.”

“When Squanch Games initially started, our goal was to develop the games we wanted to play, and Game Pass is helping us get in front of the gamers who share that desire.”

The reviews for High on Life have been very conflicted in the media. It now has Metacritic scores of 64 (Xbox Series X/S) and 68 (PC), respectively, with unfavorable reviews appearing in reputable publications like PC Gamer (4/10), PCGamesN (5/10), and The Guardian (2/5).

More positive reviews were released by other reputable outlets like IGN (8/10) and Gamespot (7/10), but they were still not the kind of assessments one would generally associate with a blockbuster game.