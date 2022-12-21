The Epic Games Store’s next free game has been revealed

The upcoming free game from the Epic Games Store has reportedly been leaked beforehand.

According to Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has been accurately reporting Epic Games Store, PlayStation Plus, and Xbox Game Pass promos for more than a year, Lego Builder’s Journey will be the following free game.

Wolfenstein: The New Order, which is presently offered without charge on the Epic Games Store, will be replaced by the geometric puzzle game.

The “15 Days of Free Games” promotion, which sees a fresh game made freely available every day, is presently running on the Epic Games Store.

Following Bloons TD 6, Horizon Chase Turbo, Costume Quest 2, Sable, Them’s Fightin’ Herds, and Wolfenstein: The New Order, Lego Builder’s Journey will be the seventh free game to be offered.

Each game is offered for free for one day before being replaced by a different one. Every day through December 29th, one surprise game will be given away on the Epic Games Store.

Additionally, the business is presently offering discounts of up to 75% during its yearly holiday sale, which will last through January 5, 2023.

In addition to these reductions, Epic is providing an additional 25% off complete game purchases made during the sale that cost $14.99/£11.99/€14.99 or more.

Every shopping cart that includes one or more qualifying games will immediately receive the 25% discount. Pre-purchases, game add-ons like DLC or season passes, and in-game currency are not compatible.