The much-anticipated loadout drops are back in Warzone 2.0 Hot swap

Raven Software, the company behind Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, has revealed that the beloved Loadout Drop is back.

A Loadout Drop enabled players and their squad to employ unique loadouts as opposed to the weapons found during the battle royale, a carryover element of the original Warzone.

While Loadout Drops spawned at random across the game world, purchasing a Loadout Drop grenade from a Buy Station allowed you to call for a drop whenever you wanted.

Initially, it was assumed that Warzone 2.0’s lack of on-demand loadout drops was a design decision made to encourage players to scavenge more thoroughly.

However, it appears that Raven has steadily turned back toward the previous meta and the preferences of seasoned players—not necessarily brand-new ones.

Depending on whether you are playing in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Quads, the price of a Loadout Drop will change. Raven provided a breakdown of the prices in the following tweet:

Loadout Drop Grenades are currently enabled in Battle Royale for Players to purchase via Buy Station.

Pricing below:

Solos – $8,000

Duos – $16,000

Trios – $24,000

Quads – $32,000